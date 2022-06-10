Covid-19 vaccine booster shots help strengthen immunity

At the press conference

Speaking at a press conference chaired by Deputy head of the Propaganda Department of the municipal Party Committee Pham Duc Hai and held by the Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Economic Recovery on June 9, the Deputy Director of HCDC added the extra jab helps increase protection and maintain the duration of effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19 because the antibody levels are decreased gradually.



Dr. Le Hong Nga, Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) speaks at the conference.

Answering the question about face masks, she said that the Ministry of Health has proposed changing the stringent 5K anti-pandemic measures to V2K which means vac-xin (vaccination), khau trang (mask) and khu khuan (hand washing).

Deputy Chief of Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Le Thien Huynh Nhu informed that the HCMC Heart Institute took responsibility for the violation in blood donation at the Institute and improved management reorganization and operational restructuring.





