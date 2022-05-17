HCMC plans to provide fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose

An old people gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City.

The rollout is aimed at the highest risk groups, including people aged 50 and older (around 1.8 million people), those aged above 18 with immunodeficiency, and specific groups at risk.





According to the document, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved for fourth booster shots . The program aims to protect people who are coming on four months since their first booster (the third shot) and recovered Covid-19 patients who had a third dose.

The People’s Committees of wards, communes, and towns must submit lists of those who should get priority access to a vaccine.

The vaccine program will be kicked off right after receiving Covid-19 vaccines from the Ministry of Health.







By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh