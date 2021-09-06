Various policies adopted to support poor students

Student fill the application for scholarships (Photo: SGGP)

Many schools also let students owe tuition fees or only pay half of the tuition fees to share with students’ difficulties due to the impact of the epidemic.

In the first semester of the new academic year 2021-2022, students of Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City are eligible for a preferential study loan with zero interest rate, up to VND10 million a semester.

The program is implemented by the Ho Chi Minh City National University Development Fund, in order to provide timely support to disadvantaged students, so that students do not have to drop out of school because they cannot afford tuition fees

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City National University Development Fund, the fund has just launched 300 scholarships VND5 million each for students facing difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic in addition to the above preferential loan program.

About 6,000 students have been receiving the support of the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City with scholarships and tuition fees in the academic year 2021-2022, said Associate Professor Nguyen Dinh Tu.

Nguyen Hoang Education Group has just provided timely support to new students at five universities including Hoa Sen University, Hong Bang International University, Gia Dinh University, Ba Ria - Vung Tau University, Truong Sa University, and Eastern University of Technology by launching the program "Zero tuition fee for students to overcome Covid-19", along with many incentives on tuition fees.

Accordingly, students are entitled to 12 months of zero interest installment payment via bank card to pay tuition fees for the academic year 2021-2022. Parents do not need collateral and no proof of income is required. The tuition package is up to VND500 million with zero interest rate.

In addition to loan policies, new students and former students will receive a tuition fee reduction from many universities from 5-50 percent in the 2021-2022 school year.

Principal of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry Phan Hong Hai said that this year the school has spent VND40 billion (US$ 1,754,346) each worth 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent, and 30 percent of tuition fee.

Additionally, the school will give scholarships each semester so that students are motivated to study and carry out researches. With this amount, about 30 percent of the school's students will be beneficiaries. New students from low-income families can apply for the school’s scholarships.

Likewise, Professor Nguyen Xuan Hoan, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry, said that the university has just announced to spend more than VND40.6 billion for scholarships and tuition fee support. Specifically, the school spends more than VND30.6 billion on scholarships and student support funds as well as a direct discount of 5 percent of semester 1’s tuition fee for freshmen.

The city University of Economics has just launched a student support package worth VND25 billion, with a program to reduce tuition fees by 5 percent in the middle and final semesters of 2021 for learners and 1,000 scholarships to support learners affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education has also allocated VND36 billion for scholarships to encourage talents.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education and Training assigned the Department of Political Education and Student Affairs to continue organizing the program "Accompanying students in the summer season with Covid-19” on the fan page https://www.facebook.com/cthssvvn to provide psychological counseling services and training study skills. The Department of Political Education and Student Affairs will connect with relevant agencies to seek support from businesses that usually give aid to poor students.

Universities, academies, and pedagogical colleges must build a database of students volunteering to participate in the epidemic prevention and control, and students in university dormitories and rental houses outside to have appropriate support including necessities, financial assistance, tuition fee exemption and reduction.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Anh Quan