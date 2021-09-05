Books, notebooks, devices for online learning given to poor students



This event is the opening activity of the program "Sending love, back to school together" organized by the Standing Committee of Phu Nhuan District Youth Union in association with the HCMC Book Publishing Joint Stock Company (FAHASA) to take care of students in the 2021-2022 school year. The program is joint sponsored by SGGP Newspaper.

Receiving a gift package of a set of textbooks, ten notebooks, and one Galaxy Tab A tablet, Huynh Thi Diem Chau, a third-grade student of Chi Linh Primary School, was overjoyed and promised to try her best to study well.



The program is expected to give 400 sets of textbooks, 4,000 notebooks, and more than 100 tablets to underprivileged students in Phu Nhuan District.



On this occasion, the Young Pioneer Council of HCMC also gave the students with Pink Smile scholarships, worth VND1 million each, and a gift package.

Attending the event were Mr. Tang Huu Phong , Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper , Ms. Tran Thu Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union cum Chairwoman of the Young Pioneer Council of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Dong Tung, Deputy Secretary of Phu Nhuan Party Committee cum Chairman of the District People's Committee.

By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao