HCMC provides instructions for exam organization, reopening of primary schools

Students of the Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1

Accordingly, schools in areas with the level 1 must arrange study periods for every grade, build infection prevention and control measures of pandemic and Covid-19 response plan receiving information about infected and suspected cases in school.



Schools can organize semi-boarding schools and two shifts a day for all grades from February 14-January 21 to meet the demand of parents and students for in-person learning. In this week, teachers must divide students into groups based on academic ability to help them reconstruct their knowledge when they return to schools.

In the second week starting on February 22, primary schools will carry out the study program of the 20th week under the study plan for the academic year 2021-2022 and the first semester exam in the third week starting in the beginning of March.

The educational facilities in the yellow area will offer semi-boarding service and two shifts a day for students in grade 1 and 2; one shift a day for students in grades 3, 4, 5.

Schools in the orange area will provide on shift a day for students in grade 1 and 2 and online learning for students in grades 3, 4, 5.

Schools in the red zone will continuously provide distance learning on the internet for students.

In the first phase of the experimental program on in-person learning, schools have to offer direct and online learning, online periodic exams to students because there are still many students stranded in provinces who have not come back the city yet, individuals living in blocked sites and those with mandatory quarantine or underlying medical conditions.

The municipal Department of Education and Training and its divisions in districts said that students in grades 1 and 2 are too young to get acquainted with online examination. Therefore teachers need to provide instructions for direct examination to pupils.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh