HCMC: High schools, secondary schools to provide 12-30 study periods a week

Students of the Tan Binh secondary school in Tan Binh District is learning in a study period. (Photo: SGGP)



Under the two-week experimental program on in-person learning from December 13-25 approved by the HCMC People’s Committee, the first semester examination of the academic year 2021-2022 will take place on January 10-22, 2022 while the second semester will begin on January 17-May 28, 2022.

Schools in areas with the level 2 will provide a maximum of 18 face-to-face 45-minute study periods per week and can organize additional study periods not exceeding the number of 24 a week for students in Grades 6,9,12.

The educational facilities in the level 3 will offer a maximum of 12 in-person 45-minute classes per week, two direct classes a day and not organize afterschool activities. Schools can arrange 18 additional study periods of a week for students in Grades 6,9,12.

Schools in areas under level 4 will continuously provide online learning to students.

Stranded students in provinces who have not come back the city yet, individuals living in blocked sites and those with mandatory quarantine or underlying medical conditions will take part in distance learning on the internet.

After long-term online learning in pandemic, teachers must divided students into groups based on academic ability to help them reconstruct their knowledge when they return to schools.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh