HCMC proposes to re-open schools in districts with safe plans against Covid-19

In its proposal to the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, students of high schools and continuing educational facilities started holding online classes through various digital platforms from September 1 while primary school students began on September 8.

The education sector determined that remote learning will last in the first semester of the academic year 2021-2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly, preschools were not required to deliver online learning as small children should attend in-person classes with friends and toys rather online classes.

According to the Education Department, students should return to schools to assure parents who will go out to work when the city resumes economic activities. The city will take advantage of the gold time to resume educational and economic activities simultaneously.

Additionally, private educational intuitions are facing difficulties, especially the kindergarten. Many non-public schools have shut down so far. Localities are solving the problems including shortage of schools that are being used as Covid-19 treatment facilities and shortage of teaching staff because some teachers have caught Covid-19, others are living in lockdown areas, or quit jobs. Besides, many students have bumped into trouble due to a lack of laptops or smartphones for online learning.

Furthermore, parents worry about the safety of their kids when students return to schools amid the pandemic. Therefore, the city authorities should have a step-by-step plan for school returns as well as raise residents’ awareness for their consensus to send their kids to schools.

In the meantime, district administrations and schools should work together for the safety of the teachers and students, with a focus on preschool students, primary school, and high schools, respectively.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced schools to shift to online classes. However, only when Thu Duc city and districts are safe according to the criteria for Covid-19 prevention and control in schools of the city, the people's committees in Thu Duc and districts have developed a plan to open schools for in-person classes with requirements which include that educational institutions are assessed for safety according to the set of safety criteria, teachers have already received two vaccine jabs at least two weeks before the school day.

Moreover, schools should have the backup plan to keep online learning going through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to meet the requirements of students who cannot go to schools and supplement what is taught in an in-person class.

The City Department of Education and Training recommended local authorities check school facilities, including non-public ones, according to the set of safety criteria for Covid-19 prevention and control.

At the same time, each locality must repair educational institutions which have been used for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic for the new school year with the focus on pre-schools and primary education institutions and provide financial assistance to public schools for the implementation of Covid-19 prevention measures and purchase of equipment.

