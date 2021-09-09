  1. Health

Over seven million HCMC residents injected Covid-19 vaccine

According to the latest updated information from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city health sector has performed vaccination against Covid-19 for 7,049,826 eligible people, including 810,404 ones receiving the second dose from March 8 to September 8.
The vaccination process at the injection spots was under safety, order and security.

Ho Chi Minh City has run out of 1,515,796 doses of Vero Cell vaccine.

