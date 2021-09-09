Over seven million HCMC residents injected Covid-19 vaccine
SGGP
According to the latest updated information from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the city health sector has performed vaccination against Covid-19 for 7,049,826 eligible people, including 810,404 ones receiving the second dose from March 8 to September 8.
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan held an online working session with France’s Xenothera company on cooperation to conduct the third phase of clinical trial of Xenothera-developed XAV-19 Covid-19 treatment drug and the transfer of XAV-19 production technology to Vietnam.