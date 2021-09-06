Deputy PM: VN makes efforts to control Covid-19 for students to return to school

Mr. Dam visits a room in the hospital (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Defense yesterday put the 5G infectious field hospital at the Military Traditional Medicine Sub-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 6 into operation, receiving and treating patients with severe Covid-19 disease.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam sent his thank-you to all organizations and individuals who have contributed to the establishment of a field hospital in a very short time. Each hospital as an additional weapon will greatly contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

He expressed his gratitude for the contribution by frontline health care workers and scientists from the military as well as the consensus of all residents. He believed that the hospital will receive not only dwellers in District 6 but also inhabitants from neighboring districts to help the goal of tackling the pandemic.

Deputy PM Dam said that many students in corners of the country can’t come to schools because of the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, all forces should together control the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City and other areas.



Mr. Dam at the opening ceremony of the field hospital (Photo: SGGP) He expected these cities and provinces that have put the coronavirus pandemic under control to maintain their achievement while other places where Covid-19 has been spreading must conduct classes online on the internet or television.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission of the Ministry of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense thanked Mr. Dam’s direction expecting to receive more instruction so that the army can perform well its epidemic prevention and control in the coming time.

He asked the 5G infectious field hospital to closely work with hospitals in the region, especially Military Hospital 175, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City to provide professional assistance as well as medical equipment. He expected the hospital leaders to pay attention to support medical staff, doctors, volunteers, and other forces in taking care of Covid-19 patients

According to Colonel Associate Professor Nguyen Van Nam, Deputy Director of 103 Military Hospital, cum Director of 5G infectious field hospital, the hospital has 300 beds, including 50 beds for intensive care. The hospital can be expanded to 500 beds including 80 intensive care beds.



Mr. Dam speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan