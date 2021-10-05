At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers Organization's Central Council and the Vietnam Student Association have just launched the program "Giving learning materials - acquiring knowledge" in 2021 to provide timely assistance for students affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Specifically, the program "Giving learning tools - acquiring knowledge" will gift learning kits to students of those above-mentioned families.

The program will give 4,000 gifts of learning tools, toys and 450 scholarships , each worth VND500,000 to students from low-income families.

Additionally, another 200 scholarships, each worth VND1,000,000 were presented to poor, studious students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in the city’s annual “Tiep suc mua thi” (Assistance during Exam Season) program.

The program takes place from October 5 to the end of December 31 across the country, focusing on provinces and cities severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and provinces and cities implementing social distancing mandates.

After the launch ceremony, the organizer presented 1,000 learning kits to pupils and students in Ho Chi Minh City, the worst-hit locality in the latest coronavirus wave. Additional 3,000 learning kits will be given to students in provinces and cities affected by the epidemic.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Uyen Phuong