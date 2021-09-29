At the scholarship awards ceremony (Photo: SGGP)



The association organized "The program to award Luong Dinh Cua scholarships and online learning equipment to the children of poor, near-poor and disadvantaged farmers in the city in 2021" on September 28.

At the event, 654 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships worth VND1.275 million and 108 studying tools for virtual learning worth more than VND279 million were given to students who are children of poor, near-poor and destitute farmers.

Speaking at the scholarship awards ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan said that the association awarded 956 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships worth VND1.822 million (US$80,226) taken from the support fund of the program "Spring love festival of the year of the Rat" last year. The scholarship beneficiaries have overcome their difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic to have good academic performance in the school year 2020 - 2021. Speaking at the scholarship awards ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan said that the association awarded 956 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships worth VND1.822 million (US$80,226) taken from the support fund of the program "Spring love festival of the year of the Rat" last year. The scholarship beneficiaries have overcome their difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic to have good academic performance in the school year 2020 - 2021.

At the scholarship awards ceremony (Photo: SGGP) He added that the epidemic has affected all aspects of social life, endangering people's health and lives. Many families have lost their beloved relatives in the pandemic. Worse, more than 1,500 students became orphans when their parents died due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Their pursuit of learning will be harder.

More than ever, the entire machinery of state in Ho Chi Minh City has been making efforts to take care of these orphans by providing food, clothes and learning devices especially during this time when they have had to learn on the internet.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai delivers the scholarships (Photo: SGGP) In response to the program "Song va may tinh cho em" (Internet connection and computers for students) launched by the Prime Minister and implementation of the municipal People's Committee’s Directive No. 12 of the tasks of the school year 2021 - 2022 with the goal of "Education in Ho Chi Minh City overcome the pandemic and sustains gold for development", the association and agencies, and businesses have provided support to students who are children of poor, near-poor farmers and low-income households.

The Farmers Association Chairwoman expected that in the coming time, the association will continue to receive precious financial assistance from agencies, philanthropists and businesses in taking care of Ho Chi Minh City's farmer members, contributing to the effective implementation of the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic so that the city will be back to the "new normal" state soon.

On the occasion, HCM leaders also visited children of poor farmers, near-poor farmers in outlying district Can Gio to give scholarships and studying devices for learning on the internet.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Secretary of the Can Gio District Party Committee Le Minh Dung, Chairman of Can Gio District People's Committee Nguyen Van Hong attended the ceremony.

At the scholarship awards ceremony (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan gives flowers to philanthropists of the scholarships

By Van Minh – Translated by Dan Thuy