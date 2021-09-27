At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister cum honorary chairman of the Fund for the Protection of Ethnic Minorities Truong Hoa Binh presented 100 tablet computers and 1 laptop worth VND350 million (US$ 15,378) to disadvantaged students.



Additionally, Duy Loi Company gave 101 gifts worth VND20 million and Vo Van Bay’s family donated 1,000 notebooks worth VND5 million to students from disadvantaged families in the city.

On behalf of city administrators, speaking at the awards ceremony, deputy chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau thanked Mr. Binh and philanthropists who have taken heed of children’s learning by giving studying devices to help underprivileged students pursue virtual learning at home.

According to Mr. Chau, the scholarship- award program initiated by former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh from the 1999-2000 school year has helped Cham students of low-income families in District 8’s wards 1 and 2 continue their pursuit of learning to take high school, bachelor's and master's degrees





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan