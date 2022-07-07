Miss Vietnam 2022 starts

At the press conference of Miss Vietnam 2022 beauty contest

The Northern and Southern regional qualifying rounds will be held in October. Selected contestants will join the final rounds which are scheduled to take place from the middle of November to December.



This year’s winner will receive a cash prize of VND350 million (US$15,000). The first and second runners-up will receive cash prizes of VND250 million and VND200 million respectively.



Journalist Le Xuan Son, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong Newspaper and head of the organization board of the beauty contest speaks at the event.

Journalist Le Xuan Son, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong Newspaper and head of the organization board of the beauty contest said that the pageant will honor physical and intellectual beauty, especially natural beauty, and select an outstanding person who will represent Vietnam to compete at global beauty contests.



Sideline events will be social and charity activities, and programs contributing to the country’s tourism recovery program in order to affirm Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination after the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.



Ms. Pham Kim Dung, deputy head of the organization board of the beauty contest speaks at the press conference.

Starting in 1988, Miss Vietnam is one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the country, aiming to honor the knowledge, morality and beauty of Vietnamese women. The winner of the contest will have a chance to be a representative of the country to take part in the international beauty pageants. Women aged 18 to 27, at least 1.65m tall without cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child.



Top 3 in Miss Vietnam 2020 attend the press conference.

Vietnamese people got a lot of surprises when Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien who was selected to represent Vietnam at Miss Grand International 2021 crowned on December 4, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. It was the first time that a Vietnamese beauty won the highest title at one of the world's top beauty pageants.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh