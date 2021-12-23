Vietnamese beauty achieves honorary titles at int’l beauty pageants

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (C) crowns Miss Grand International 2021.

Thuy Tien scored high marks for her beauty, perfect body measurements, excellent communication skills, fluency and confidence in English and Thai.



Another Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2021, Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen entered Top 16 of the global pageant at the finals on December 13 in Israel.

Vu Hoang Dieu, 13 won the Miss Eco Teen International 2021 title at the grand finale of the pageant held in Egypt on December 21.

Hoang Huong Ly entered top 5 at the grand final of the Miss Tourism International pageant which was held virtually on December 19 in Malaysia and was named as the winner of the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2021.

Vietnamese model Quynh Anh triumphed over Nikki from the Philippines and Hannah of Singapore to get the SupermodelMe Revolution held in Singapore on December 13, becoming the first Vietnamese model to win the biggest Asian supermodel competition.

After a long-term suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnamese representatives participated in international beauty contests and brought home honorary titles. People at home are proud of their victories, showing the selection of representatives to meet present-day global standards of beauty that focus on sport beauty, knowledge, English fluency and confidence.

Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, President of Miss Grand International had an exchange and answered questions from the audience about this year’s crown. When talking about Thuy Tien, Mr. Nawat revealed the reason why she became the new Miss World Peace: “Most of the contestants from Vietnam are beautiful but their English is what worries me, it can affect work and communication. But this girl is beautiful and fluent in English, easy to work with, ready to work and she’s really pretty.”

In recent years, domestic beauty contests have been organized on a large scale. Contestants are professionally trained to style, pose and walk and join in long-term community projects that help them to be more confident in international competitions.

The Vietnamese beauty has achieved a higher level with the successes of Thuy Van, the third runner-up at Miss International 2015; H’Hen Nie who entered top 5 at Miss Universe pageant 2018 and was named winner of Timeless Beauty 2018; Nguyen Phuong Khanh crowned Miss Earth 2018; the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018 Bui Phuong Nga entered top 10 at Miss Grand International 2018; Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018 Minh Tu gained Top 10 finalist as well as international title Miss Supranational Asia 2018.

There are also Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh placed in the Top 12 at the Miss World 2019 pageant; Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Hoang Thuy placed in the Top 20 at Miss Universe 2019; the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019 Kieu Loan named among top 10 at Miss Grand International 2019; the 2nd runner-up Miss World Vietnam 2019 Tuong San listed among five Hot Picks for the Miss International 2019 contest by the world’s leading beauty pageant magazine Missosology and honored with the Best National Costume in Miss International 2019; Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018 Ngoc Chau got the Miss Asian Supranational 2019 title at Miss Supranational 2019.

Appropriate investment, professional training, communication skill and best performance in English are important keys for Vietnamese beauty to reach the highest titles at international beauty pageants.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh