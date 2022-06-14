First runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 to compete in Miss International 2022

At the announcement ceremony of decision to select the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020, Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh to represent Vietnam at the Miss International 2022

Phuong Anh, 23, is a student of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in HCMC. She was one of the top scorers in the 10th-grade entrance examination of the well-known Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in the city.



The first runner-up got third place in the subject of French in the 2016 National Excellent Student Competition and received direct admission to Hanoi Foreign Trade University and HCMC University of Technology (HCMUT) – Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. She also passed the entrance examination of HCMC Foreign Trade University and received a 4 Year Full-Ride Scholarship at RMIT.

The beauty achieved 8.0 IELTS and C1 DALF exam certification- the best diploma in the French language.

Launched in 1960, Miss International is a Japanese-based international beauty pageant organized by the International Culture Association. Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, this pageant is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants. The annual competitions, which were scheduled to be held in Tokyo in October, 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020, Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh Phuong Anh performs Japanese dance Yosakoi. Miss International 2019 Sireethorn Leearamwat (R) and Marketing Manager and Creative Director at Miss International Beauty Pageant, Stephan Diaz (2nd, R) attend the anouncement ceremony . Phuong Anh will be supported by Vietnamese fashion designers.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh