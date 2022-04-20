First Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 opens in HCMC

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R), Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) and delegates click the button to open the first Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 in HCMC.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that HCMC is a young city. The people of the city are always interested in improving knowledge and participating in activities promoting reading culture. The Vietnam book and reading culture day is a chance to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society.



The book festival that will run until April 24 attracts more than 20 publishing houses throughout the country. The book show will be divided into three areas featuring over 500,000 prints, including digital transformation, book city, and introduction of reading cultural models. There are also exhibitions of the space of Ho Chi Minh culture and the city’s reading culture.

In addition, many exhibitions of children's books, books on primary teaching methods, 100 business books, books on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's example, Nobel prize-winning books, limited edition books, and special editions will take place in HCMC Books Street during the event.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits a reading area for the blind.

HCMC’s readers will have a chance to participate in a wide range of cultural activities, such as exchanges between writers and readers, introductions of books, and seminars on books.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau.

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day is also held in Thu Duc City and districts across the city, 63 provinces, and cities nationwide.

