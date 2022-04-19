Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 opens in Dong Thap Province.

The book day, which is organized by the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, aims to promote the value and importance of reading books, and the development of reading habits in the community.



The book show includes many activities, such as a book signing day, exchanges between writers and readers, the introduction of books, and charity activities collecting books to donate to remote disadvantaged areas.

Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 opens in Dong Thap Province from April 18-23.

The event themed “The role of book in developing reading culture” aims to respond to the first Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day scheduled to take place both online and in-person from April 19 that will bring to readers a wide range of activities to encourage and promote reading habits in the community.

Dong Thap Province’s Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day 2022 will run until April 23.





By Quoc An – Translated by Kim Khanh