Ben Tre celebrates Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day 2022

Leaders of Ben Tre Province visit a stall at book festival.

The event consists of many activities, including art book arrangement, an exhibition of books, a seminar on young people and books, a display of maps affirming Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes, a discussion about poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu and his literary works, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) competition, Robocon contest and more.



The festival is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honor readers, authors, publishers, printers, and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books.

Nguyen Dinh Chieu (1822-1888) was not only a Vietnamese poet who was known for his nationalist and anti-colonial writings against the French colonization of Cochinchina, an exemplary teacher but also a popular medical practitioner. He is a typical example for people with disabilities around the world. Despite his blindness, he studied Confucianism and Oriental medicine from relatives.

The main work of Luc Van Tien (The Tale of Luc Van Tien) is an epic poem by Nguyen Dinh Chieu written in nom (the old Chinese-based Vietnamese script) in the 1850s. It is regarded as one of the two most recognizable and influential epic poems in Vietnamese history, including Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu) by great poet Nguyen Du. His poems tell about the people’s worries in wartime, their war injuries, and losses.

So far, UNESCO has celebrated birth anniversaries of Vietnamese famous personalities, namely President Ho Chi Minh, educator Chu Van An, and great poets Nguyen Du, Nguyen Trai, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu.







By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh