Cai luong play celebrating President Ho Chi Minh’s journey presented in HCMC

A scene in the Cai Luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) play titiled "No Non Nuoc"

The work of traditional Vietnamese art form themed "No Non Nuoc" (a debt of gratitude of nation) is the first part of the historical epic called "Nuoc Non Van Dam" (Thousand-mile nation) by Associate Professor, Ph.D. Nguyen The Ky, featuring the first 21 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s journey seeking a path to national liberation.





The play also includes kinds of Vietnamese folk arts, such as Hue singing, Vi and Giam folk songs of Nghe Tinh Bai Choi singing and Ho Nam bo (southern folk singing) performed by artists of the Vietnam National Cai luong Theater of Meritorious Artist Manh Hung, Minh Hai, Nhu Quynh, Xuan Thong, Van Duong, Thien Kieu, Le Hang, Minh Phuong together with artist Le Thanh Phong and artists of the art troupes of UNESCO-recognized cultural heritages of Nghe An Province.

The play was organized in Hanoi in May and will be presented to audiences in the provinces of Long An, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Hue and Binh Dinh after its performance in HCMC. The 2nd and 3rd parts are scheduled to be released in 2023, 2024.





By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh