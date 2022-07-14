HCMC’s most popular Cai Luong singing contests kicked off

A performance of Cai Luong in the national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 Contest

A press conference on the organization of the national traditional music contest titled Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong (reformed opera, the southern region’s most popular theatre form) Talented Performers 2022 was held in HCMC on July 13.



Under the program, the preliminary round is scheduled to take place at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater in HCMC on September 9-12, Vietnam Cai Luong Theater in Hanoi on September 14-15, and Tay Do Theater in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on September 17-20.

The final round will be held at Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theater in HCMC on October 14-18. The award ceremony will be organized at the HCMC Opera House on October 22.

The contest is co-organized by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Stage Artists Association and the HCMC Stage Artists Association. It is part of the project “Organizing typical festivals, sports and cultural events in HCMC in the 2020-2030 period" conducted by the HCMC People’s Committee.

The national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers Contest was held from 1991-2014 and then suspended for many years. The contest kicked off a return on a national scale in 2020 with the participation of contestants from provinces and cities throughout the country.



The Cai Luong singing contest has provided many well-known artists, namely Vu Linh, Tai Linh, Phuong Hong Thuy, Thanh Thanh Tam, Phuong Hang, Thanh Hang, Kim Tu Long, Thoai My, Chau Thanh, Van Ha, Cam Tien, Thanh Ngan, Tan Giao, Huu Quoc, Le Tu, Tu Suong and more over the past years.

The 17 th Cai Luong Singing Contest called Chuong Vang (Golden Bell) Vong Co will start on July 15.

Some 60 contestants selected from 181 participants will participate in the preliminary round that will take place at the HCMC Television’s Theater on July 15.

The jury will whittle selected contestants down to 28 for the selection round that will be held on August 1-4 and then choose candidates with outstanding performance for the final round.

The annual Chuong Vang Vong Co Cai Luong Singing Contest is organized by Ho Chi Minh City Television. The participants will perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong (reformed opera) plays, two of the South's most popular forms of traditional music.

The competitions aim to discover and encourage talents of this kind of traditional art as well as keep alive the tradition of Cai Luong and foster a love for folk opera among young people.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh