Art performance of Vietnamese intangible cultural heritages launched in HCMC

A performance presenting Vietnamese intangible cultural heritages is held at Ao Dai Exhibition in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



As of present, Vietnam has 14 intangible cultural heritages recognized by UNESCO, including seven heritages of Xoan singing of Phu Tho province, Ca Tru singing, Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs, Nha Nhac - Vietnamese court music, Practices related to Vietnamese beliefs in the Mother Goddesses of Three Realms, Vi and Giam folk songs of Nghe Tinh and Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music) using national costumes of Ao Dai (traditional long dress) and Ao Tu Than (four-part dress) in performances.

The 45-minute performance featuring Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs, Vi and Giam folk songs of Nghe Tinh and Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music) is organized at the Ao Dai Exhibition to introduce Vietnamese cultural heritages to local and international visitors. The show is performed by Meritorious Artist Van Hai, Ph.D. Le Hong Phuoc, artists of Tien Sa folk song and dance performing Center, Quan Ho Club of the HCMC University of Culture, the Club of Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs in HCMC.



Visitors will also take a chance to wear Vietnamese traditional costumes of Ao Dai and Ao Tu Than, and receive a gift of "Trau tem canh phuong" (Betel in the Shape of Phoenix Wings). The Ao Dai Exhibition plans to design and offer several souvenir gifts to tourists in the coming time.



The program will take place in the evening of every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The organizer will invite artists of clubs of the HCMC Cultural Heritage Association and localities to take part in the program, improve the quality of the show to leave a strong impression on audience, as well as coordinate with tourism vocational schools to organize performances offering knowledge of Vietnamese cultural heritages to students, said Director of Ao dai Exhibition, Huynh Ngoc Van.







By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh