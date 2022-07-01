Ben Tre organizes ceremony marking poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birthday

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to commemorate World Cultural Celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu.

The event is one of the important activities of Vietnam's commitment to UNESCO's actions in honoring World Cultural Celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu.



Attending the event was State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia,former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Politburo member and former Standing member of the Party Secretariat Le Hong Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province Le Duc Tho, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province Tran Ngoc Tam, and UNESCO Representative in Vietnam, Christian Manhart.

Speaking at the ceremony, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc honored the patriotism and spirit of solidarity of the poet. He is not only a great culturist and poet but also a typical example for people with disabilities. Despite his blindness, he was known as an exemplary teacher and a popular medical practitioner.



UNESCO honored Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu for the values of humanity and immortal cultural values of his literary works.



Representative of UNESCO hands over certificate recognizing Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu as World Cultural Celebrity to Ben Tre Province.

The UNESCO's recognition of poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu as a World Cultural Celebrity and the celebration of his 200th birth anniversary is a pride for the country in general and Ben Tre Province particularly, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam.

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of Ben Tre Province, he expressed his sincere thanks to local and international organizations, experts and scientists for their help in completing the dossier seeking UNESCO recognition.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province, Le Duc Tho also extended his thanks to UNESCO, UNESCO member states, and the Vietnamese National Commission for UNESCO, the ministries and Central agencies, and scientists at home and abroad for their support the locality to preserve and promote values of cultural heritages of Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s literary and poetic works.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers gifts o leaders of Ben Tre Province. An art performance at the ceremony

On this occasion, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered gifts to leaders of Ben Tre Province.





By Quoc Hung, Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh