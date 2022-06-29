Int’l seminar on Great celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu celebrates his 200th birthday

At the seminar

The symposium was participated by the UNESCO Representative in Vietnam, Christian Manhart; Consul General of India in HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi; Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province, Le Duc Tho; Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Training Commission, Phan Xuan Thuy; Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hoang Dao Cuong, leaders of provinces and cities, Vietnamese and international scientists.



UNESCO Representative in Vietnam, Christian Manhart (L) and Consul General of India in HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi (C) attend the event.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hoang Dao Cuong emphasized that celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu used the pen as a weapon to express his patriotism and love for the people.

He was not only a Vietnamese poet who was known for his nationalist and anti-colonial writings against the French colonization of Cochinchina, an exemplary teacher but also a popular medical practitioner.

The life and main works of poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu were presented in history, literature, culture and arts as well as became popular among people in the Southern region and abroad.



Associate Professor Dr. Pascal Bourdeaux speaks at the seminar.

Scientists and participants of the seminar focused on the issues, including Nguyen Dinh Chieu in Vietnamese, regional and international history in the second half of the 19th century; Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s poetry to national destiny and human's destiny in the war; Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s humanist thought; progressive thinking on liberating people through Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s literary works; renewal theory and way of approaching to literary and poetic works of Nguyen Dinh Chieu; review of documents on announcing Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s works at home and abroad; personality, culture and immortal cultural values of Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s works; Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s heritage and sustainable tourism development, celebrity tourism in the country in general and Ben Tre particularly.



Professor Jeon Hye Kyung talks about Luc Van Tien (the tale of Luc Van Tien) by Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Korea's classical “Chunhyangjeon” (The Story of Chunhyang).

According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Ben Tre Province, Le Duc Tho, the international seminar themed “Great celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu at present” is one of the activities marking poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birthday in Ben Tre.

The provincial Party and people of Ben Tre Province hoped that UNESCO, UNESCO member states and the Vietnamese National Commission for UNESCO, the ministries and Central agencies, and scientists at home and abroad will continue to support the locality to preserve and promote values of cultural heritages of Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s literary and poetic works.

A special art program celebrating poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu ’s 200th birthday is scheduled to take place at his tomb and monument that was recognized as a special national historical relic site on June 30.





By Phan Huy, Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh