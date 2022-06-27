Ben Tre sets world record for biggest number of 222 dishes made of coconut

The World Records Union (WorldKings) and the Vietnam Record Association (VietKings) have awarded Vietnam’s and world's records to the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre for a cooking performance of 222 dishes made of coconut.

55 cooks divided into 11 groups took responsibilities for choosing materials, processing, food arranging, carving, and garnishing to create dishes with Ben Tre coconut flavor, said Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Thi Be Muoi.



The diverse mix of coconut and different materials along with the creativity in processing and cooking created unique, delicious, and healthy dishes.

The cooking performance of 222 dishes made of coconut also helped Ben Tre promote its culture and tourism to visitors with the support of the Vietnam Culinary Conservation, Research, and Development Center (CRDC) and Saigon Professional Chef Association.

By Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh