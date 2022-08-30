Trial run of train under Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line begins

A train is tested run on Long Binh Depot railway in Thu Duc City

After the trial run, the entire system including the air conditioners, the braking system of the train, the communication system and so on smoothly operated to meet the design requirements.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) of Ho Chi Minh City performs the trial run for a metro train at Long Binh Depot.



Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in the past two years, the city’s MAUR has tried to closely coordinate with the contractors in the construction of the railway, installation of power supply devices, importing 17 trains to Vietnam, construction of overhead power systems, and so on.

In the upcoming time, Hitachi, the main contractor carrying out Contract Package 3 for the project will continue to complete the remaining items such as signals, telecommunications and optical camera communications (OCC) equipment to perform a test run for the whole route.



Currently, the progress of the entire project reaches 91.8 percent.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong