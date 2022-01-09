Train tickets in peak hours during Tet holidays sold out

Train tickets in peak hours during Tet holidays have been nearly sold out.



The company is seeing the rise in train ticket demand ahead of festive season with an average number of around 1,000 tickets per day. Besides tickets that were sold and paid properly, there are a large number of others which have been booked online via the VNR’s website and ticketing apps.

Tickets of trains departing from stations of Sai Gon, Di An, Bien Hoa to Nha Trang, Quy nhon , Quang Ngai and Da Nang on the 26th, 27th, 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar have been sold out.

The company will continue to sell train tickets for pairs of Thong Nhat trains and others on routes of Sai Gon- Phan Thiet, Sai Gon – Nha Trang, Sai Gon-Quy Nhon, and Sai Gon- Quang Ngai. Tickets for Hanoi-Nghe An route in the northern region have been sold slowly as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated in the capital.

