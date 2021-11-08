Railway sector to start selling train tickets for Tet holiday from mid-November

Accordingly, the Vietnam Railway Corporation will open to sell tickets serving passengers for the Tet holiday, starting from November 15, including train tickets for the North-South route named SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8 and train routes of other localities.Passengers will be offered a discount of 10 percent on the first ten days of opening the sale. Besides, customers who buy train tickets before January 1, 2022 will be reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) by 30 percent.
Passengers can easily buy tickets via three methods, including direct purchase at the train stations or agencies of Vietnam Railway, hotlines 19000109, 19001520 or buying online at websites of dsvn.vn, vetauonline.vn, vetau.com.vn or mobile apps of Momo, Viettelpay, VNpay, Vimo, Internet Banking.
Currently, the Vietnam Railway Corporation starts to sell tickets for groups and collectives which would prioritize for armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial and export processing zones, social organizations and customers who reserved their tickets in 2021. It is expected that the railway sector will sell tickets for those subjects from 8 a.m. on November 15 to November 22.
Regarding the trains schedule during the Tet holiday, the Vietnam Railway Corporation will separate it into three phases. The first phase will be from January 1 to January 29, 2022 (the 18th day - the 27th day of the last lunar month), the second phase shall take place from January 30 to February 3, 2022 (the 28th day of the last lunar month- the third day of the first lunar month and the post-Tet period will be from February 4 to February 13, 2022 (from the fourth day to the 13th day of the first lunar month).
Due to the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the moderate travel demand of passengers, the Vietnam Railway Corporation may be expected to allow the operation of four North-South twin-trains. However, the corporation will be ready for means of transport and human resources to strengthen the trains when the travel demand surges.