Over 10,000 affordable tours to be offered at VITM 2022

Travel agents and airlines will also offer over 100,000 cheap airline tickets and 1,000 gifts to customers with the aim of diversifying tourist products to meet the changed demands of visitors after the disease.



This year’s tourism fair themed “New normal – new opportunities for Vietnamese tourism,” will be a special event, including an announcement of the plan to resume inbound and outbound tourism and its specific measures and roadmap, said deputy chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh at the press conference of the VITM.



The four-day expo will include a wide variety of activities, such as a forum on recovery of Vietnamese tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic, seminars on human resources in tourism in post-pandemic and Vietnam’s golf tourism development, a competition of virtual tourism, introduction of sport tourism.



The VITM 2022 will see the participation of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). The Tourism Development Fund under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will support activities of the expo, including organizing Vietnam Tourism Forum, promoting Vietnamese tourism and media works.



Vietnam fully reopened domestic and international tourism via air, land, railway and sea from March 15 under new normal conditions ensuring regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart was launched for the first time in 2013 by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and is considered as the biggest travel fair of the country.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh