Ministries, departments join plan on safe, effective tourism reopening

Vietnam welcomes international visitors to the country (Illustrative photo)

The document said that the reopening of domestic and international tourism via air, land, railway and sea from March 15 under new normal conditions must ensure regulations on prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, it shows the coordination among ministries, departments and localities in carrying out the plan and tourism promotion and marketing programs at home and abroad, and promoting the “Live Fully in Vietnam” campaign to welcome international tourists back to five destinations in the country of Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa and Phu Quoc.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will cooperate with provinces and cities to delegate and support travel companies in upgrading tourism facilities and services, training human resource, updating guidance on prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also proposed the Ministry of Health to update medical guidelines for people entering Vietnam, launch instruction for appropriate measures of pandemic prevention and control, provide techniques for supervision, monitoring and handling with arrivals with positive Covid-19 test results at international border gates by air, road, railway and sea and completing e-health declaration.

Besides, the Health Ministry will coordinate with other ministries and departments to prepare a response plan for the occurrence of many positive cases, especially cases of the new variants of the virus, and give instructions for the Covid-19 vaccination for visitors entering the country.

The Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must create advantages for international visitors and travel businesses to carry out visa application process and immigration procedure; ensure security and social order; coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications to use an unified mobile app for Covid-19 prevention and control from March 15; offer rapid antigen tests to tourists before entering and arrange quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes responsibility for informing the plan on reopening tourism activities to partners and travel enterprises in international markets, publicize the forms of vaccination certificates of countries and territories approved by the Vietnamese Government, cooperate with the Ministry of Health to negotiate with nations to accept Vietnam’s vaccination certificate, work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and localities to promote the country’s tourism to attract foreign visitors.

Provinces and cities across the country must comply with prevention and control measures of the pandemic in welcoming back tourists, build Covid-19 preparedness and response plans, cooperate with travel businesses to develop appropriate tourist products, upgrade tourism facilities and services, and improve employee's work effectiveness.

Travel enterprises must develop plans on receiving visitors safely in accordance with the local health and tourism sectors and strictly comply with the Health Ministry’s regulations for pandemic prevention and control.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh