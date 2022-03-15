Vietnam restores visa waiver policy for 13 countries from March 15.

Accordingly, Vietnam will grant visa exemptions to citizens from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Northern Ireland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.



The visa waiver policy will be applied for citizens of above-mentioned countries from March 15, 2022 – March 14, 2025.

This resolution takes effect from March 15, 2022 and replaces the resolutions No.21/NQ-CP dated February 28, 2020, the No.23/NQ-CP dated March 2,2020, the No. 29/NQ-CP dated March 11, 2020, and the No.33/NQ-CP dated March 19, 2020 on temporarily suspending unilateral visa exemption for countries.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh