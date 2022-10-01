  1. Travel

HCMC’s tourist attractions, historical relic sites need to be connected

A delegation of officials of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council on September 30 took a survey of a tour visiting tourist attractions and historical sites of District 1.

HCMC’s tourist attractions, historical relic sites need to be connected ảnh 1 The delegation takes a  survey of Nguyen Hue walking street.
The delegation carried out a walking tour operated by Fiditour Travel Joint Stock Company to visit the head office of the HCMC People’s Committee, Uncle Ho’s statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall, Nguyen Hue walking street, Thu Ngu flagpole, Bach Dang Park, a statue of Tran Hung Dao, Saigon Opera House, Continental Hotel.
The trip takes travelers to visit the district’s popular historical sites and tourist attractions that have attracted a large number of local and international visitors for many years. If the tours are connected with tourist attractions and relics in districts 3 and 5, they will be expected to draw more domestic and foreign visitors, and promote the value of tourist attractions and historical sites, said the delegation’s participants.
HCMC’s tourist attractions, historical relic sites need to be connected ảnh 2 At Nguyen Hue walking street
HCMC’s tourist attractions, historical relic sites need to be connected ảnh 3 The delegation visits the Thu Ngu flagpole.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh

