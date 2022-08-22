District 1 offers new tours to attract visitors to HCMC

Tourists visit Do Phu café –Dai Han Com tam (Vietnamese Broken Rice with Grilled Pork) restaurant,.

The trip will take travelers to visit the district’s historical sites related to the “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) that contributed to the southern liberation and national reunification, such as Do Phu café –Dai Han Com tam (Vietnamese Broken Rice with Grilled Pork) restaurant, a former secret base of the People's Army in Saigon during the Vietnam War; Biet Dong Sai Gon (Sai Gon Rangers) Museum, the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City's People (VOH)- the official radio broadcasting station of the city. Nhan Huong restaurant – a secret base of the People’s Army inside the Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens during wartime, Reunification Palace.



District 1 is home to many historical buildings, consisting of the Reunification Palace, Saigon Central Post Office, the municipal Opera House, Ben Thanh Market, the tunnel across the Saigon River.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau (R) visits a historical place in the “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) tour.

The district has continuously invested and built tourist spots and works associated with the tourism development of HCMC in general and the district particularly, including Nguyen Hue and Bui Vien walking streets, Bach Dang and Me Linh parks, and metro lines.

District 1 received more than 26 million domestic visitors and seven million international tourists before outbreaks of the virus, said Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the district Mai Thi Hong Hoa.

In addition, the People’s Committee of District 1 and Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company offer another tour called “District 1- lively Saigon” to attract more travelers to HCMC and the district.

People visit Nhan Huong Restaurant.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh