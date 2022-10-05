HCMC to boost night-time economy development in Phu Nhuan District

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang (2nd, R) visits BluSaigon store.



The trip took the delegation of officials to visit Phu Nhuan District’s attractions, such as Quan The Am pagoda; Phan Xich Long food street ; BluSaigon store selling pear pen, a gift product preserving Vietnamese traditional pearl mosaic art; Phu Nhuan Temple, a National Relic of Art and Architecture.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District Do Dang Ai said that Phan Xich Long food street will be established on the basis of food and beverage service facilities located on Phan Xich Long, Nguyen Cong Hoan, Cu Lao and some inner-district streets in the Rach Mieu residential area. Food street currently has 250 business households and 600 businesses offering various types of services, such as hospitals, schools, supermarkets, convenience stores, banks, sports centers, restaurants and more.

The district’s authorities have proposed the city’s government approve projects of building Phan Xich Long food street, exploiting advertisement on the road divider on Phan Xich Long Street and using a section on Truong Sa Street, passing through the Rach Mieu Sports Complex, for night-time activities and services.

Ms. Phan Thi Thang affirmed that the municipal People’s Committee will create favorable conditions for Phu Nhuan District to develop night-time activities and services to attract local and international visitors.

Night-time economy is not only developed in the city center, such as Nguyen Hue walking street, Bui Vien Pedestrian Street, but also in districts across the city. Service facilities have to strengthen their quality and ensure food hygiene and safety, she stressed.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh