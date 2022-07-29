HCMC to boost night-time tourism

Visitors particiapte in a sightseeing tour by double-decker bus.

The People’s Committee of District 5 has launched a program called “Visiting Cho Lon to enjoy Kylin and dragon dance performance” that will be held from 5:30 pm to 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday in the second week of the month.



The Kylin and dragon dance is a traditional form of performance and believed to bring luck and happiness. The show is expected to attract more visitors. The event will also include a fair selling food and drinks together with souvenirs. The number of tourists visiting the district has sharply increased in recent weeks.

Additionally, districts throughout the city offer their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions in response to the tourist program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” to invite visitors back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including night-time activities.

Travel firms said that the night market in Can Gio District has attracted many investors. The district has coordinated with relevant departments and units to promptly carry out the project exploiting the potential of the night-time economy in the district.

The coastal district has great potential for tourism development with Can Gio UNESCO biosphere reserve and the abundant aquatic resources attracting international visitors. Year to date Can Gio received more than 11 million visitors.

Bus tour at night on the Saigon River



Director of Lien Bang Travel Trading Company Limited (Travelink), Tu Quy Thanh pointed out tourist products that are available in HCMC, such as a dining and sightseeing boat tour at night on the Saigon River, a boat tour on Nhieu Loc canal, sightseeing tour by double-decker buses, A O show on walking streets of Nguyen Hue and Bui Vien, shopping tours.

Entertainment and nightlife are always associated with cuisine. HCMC is focusing on exploiting tours linking cuisine and sightseeing. Delegations of domestic and international visitors visiting HCMC want to explore the charming beauty of the city at night and enjoy local dishes, said Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism Products and Services of Vietravel Company.



HCMC has seen a strong development of tourism products and services but cannot yet compare with other countries in Southeast Asia. The city should develop art performances, food tours, and coordinate with businesses and functional departments to bring visitors to wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon, added Director of Lien Bang Travel Trading Company Limited (Travelink), Tu Quy Thanh.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has launched a four-stage project on strengthening the quality of food services. In 2022, the project will focus on building assessment criteria for evaluating restaurants and food systems. In addition, the city also plans to organize cultural and cuisine exchanges to promote night-time tourism, said Deputy Director of the department Le Truong Hien Hoa.





By Gia Han, Van Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh