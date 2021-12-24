HCMC ready to welcome international visitors back from beginning of 2022

From October 2021, the Municipal Department of Tourism consulted the HCMC People’s Committee on the plan of restoring the tourism adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic in each specific period.In addition, the department advised the Municipal People’s Committee to propose the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Prime Minister to allow HCMC to receive international travelers having vaccine passports without implementing quarantine process and to build plans to handle the Covid-19 infected visitors.
The above-mentioned contents were shared by Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu at a talk show named “Ho Chi Minh City reopens to welcome international travelers and overseas Vietnamese safely and thoughtfully” which was held by the Government Portal yesterday afternoon.
At the event, Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said that the reopening of international commercial flights would be a solution for the tourism sector as well as the aviation sector to recover from the pandemic. The VNAT supported the HCMC’s pilot plan of welcoming international visitors.
Amid the complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic development, HCMC needed to strengthen control and management in receiving foreign visitors and ensuring effectiveness and safety, he said.
The VNAT has studied and advised the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to report to the Prime Minister to adjust instructions on the pilot welcoming of international travelers from the beginning of 2022.