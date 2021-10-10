Vietnam yet to decide on welcoming int’l visitors again

Vietnam pilots the reception of international visitors to Phu Quoc City.

Earlier, at the meetings with Kien Giang Province, leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, VNAT confirmed the reopening phase for foreign travelers to Phu Quoc basing on the Covid-19 pandemic under control, vaccine coverage rate and the preparedness of the locality.

According to the VNAT’s leader, the tourism sector is concentrating on the plan of piloting the reception of international visitors to Phu Quoc City The affirmation aimed to verify the information and articles related to the expected receiving of international visitors from June 2022.Similar to Kien Giang Province, some localities of Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam and Da Nang have proposed to welcome foreign arrivals following the successful pilot program in Phu Quoc.The statement was shared at the meetings on resumption of tourism activities between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, VNAT and 25 key tourism localities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and 15 Vietnamese foreign affairs agencies overseas.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong