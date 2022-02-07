Crowds flock to tourist attractions during Tet holidays

Nguyen Hue Flower Street in HCMC attracts a large number of visitors.

The Ba Den Mountain which is a part of Nui Ba Historical and Cultural Complex in Tay Ninh Province attracted the largest number of tourists of 400,000.



While amusement and entertainment venues, especially Nguyen Hue Flower Street, floating flower market in Binh Dong Pier, pen-air double-decker bus tour and water bus in HCMC drew around 200,000 people.

Saigontourist Group, one of the country's leading tourism companies organized trips with more than 6,800 travelers to Phu Quoc and Da Lat from the second day to the seventh day of the lunar month.

Vietravel Tourism Company brought around 5,000 visitors to destinations across the country and organized four charter flights carrying nearly 1,000 tourists to Phu Quoc. While TST Tourist offered Tet tours to over 1,000 holiday makers to Da Lat, Phu Quoc, provinces in the Central Highlands and northern regions.

Hem Tu San (Tu San Abyss Alley) located on the famous Nho Que river is a “must-visit” destination for tourists when traveling Ha Giang Province.

The coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Porvince and Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province also saw flocks of more than 200,000 and 300,000 tourists during the Lunar New Year respectively. Due to the large of number of visitors, local toll stations suffered heavy traffic jams while streets leading to tourist attractions were busy and crowded with many vehicles. Some local families in Da Lat offered free accommodation to visitors because all hotels were overbooked.

The Yen Tu Monuments and Landmarks Complex in Uong Bi City in the northern province of Quang Ninh received more than 200,000 pigrilms and is expected to get 30 groups of visitors from the Southern provinces and cities in February.

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attracted over 73,000 tourists coming to Sapa town during the Lunar New Year. The number of travelers has grown especially after the re-opening of the Fansipan cable car system carrying visitors to the highest mountain peak in Vietnam.

Tourists visit Hue Monuments Complex in Hue city.

According to the Tourism Department of Da Nang City, the city received around 35,939 visitors, presenting an increase of 16.71 percent compared to the same period in last year. Travel companies have launched inner-city tours and one-day trips to Quang Nam’s Hoi An and Hue to woo visitors. UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hue Monuments Complex in Hue city and Hoi An ancient town saw 47,000 and 60,000 travelers respectively. Hotels and resorts in Hoi An, Thang Binh, Duy Xuyen and Tam Ky were fully occupied.

Tourists visit Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province.

Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang continued to be the first choice of over 70,000 visitors, including 2,668 international tourists. Phu Quoc International Airport received 60 flights a day while hotels were fully booked.

Tourist attractions in the region, such as Ba Chua Xu Temple at Sam Mountain and Cam Mountain cable car system in An Giang Province; Sa Dec flower village and Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province ; Ca Mau National Park Hon Da Bac (Silver Stone Island) and President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Ca Mau province also attracted a large number of people.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh