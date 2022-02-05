Sapa town flooded with visitors

Streets leading to Sapa town’s center and attractions are busy and crowded with a lot of vehicles.

The number of travelers has grown especially after the re-opening of the Fansipan cable car system carrying visitors to the highest mountain peak in Vietnam.



Due to many visitors, the toll station Km237 Noi Bai – Lao Cai highway has suffered heavy traffic jams.

Although the weather is cold and foggy, streets leading to Sapa town’s center and attractions of the ancient stone Church of Sapa, Cau May (Cloud Bridge), Fansipan Mountain, Xuan Vien, Thach Son, Muong Hoa are busy and crowded with a lot of vehicles.

From the third - fourth day of the Lunar New Year, more than 6,000 vehicles traveled to Sapa while hotels were fully occupied, making concern for spreading Covid-19.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh