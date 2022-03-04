Foreign visitors take hop-on hop-off bus tour in HCMC.

According to Deputy General Director of Vietravel Company Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, the city is facing lack of night time activities and entertainment services to attract visitors. In addition, the functional departments should support hotels to offer Covid-19 antigen rapid tests at accommodation facilities to reduce inconvenience for tourists.



Guidance for receiving foreign tourists and special mechanism for inbound and outbound tourists must be issued as soon as possible to help travel companies offer their products and have enough time for preparation as well as applying in provinces and cities to avoid types of barriers at localities affected trans-province tourism, added Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, Vo Anh Tai.

International visitors take part in sightseeing bus tour in HCMC.

HCMC needs to exploit its special positions to strengthen competitiveness and make differences after the reopening of international tourism and focus on MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism, he noted.



Many businesses suggested Vietnam recover visa exemptions to travellers from 22 countries that were carried out before the Covid-19 outbreak.

HCMC plans to organize a series of activities welcoming back international visitors, including Ao Dai Festival, "HCMC welcoming visitors back” program, Tourism Day in April, Food Festival in June, International Travel Expo in September, said Director of the Department of Tourism of HCMC.

By Thu Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh