Government approves resumption of tourism activities from March 15

Vietnam will reopen tourism activities in the context of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic from March 15.



The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with relevant ministries, departments and agencies to promptly complete the plan for reopening and recovery of tourism and issue visa policy allowing foreign tourists entering Vietnam.

Vietnam had previously exempted visas unilaterally for citizens 13 countries and bilaterally for citizens from 88 countries and territories. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 since 2020 and the developments of the pandemic in other countries, the Government has decided to stop the visa exemption mechanism. In the "new normal" condition, Vietnam will remove visa restrictions for international travelers starting on March 15.

Foreign visitors must meet the health ministry’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements, provide negative SARS-CoV-2 test (rapid antigen test) within 24 hours, negative PCR Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours, install and use the national unified Covid-19 prevention and control app PC-Covid to make health declarations and allow the authorities to track people's movements.

Air passengers presenting symptoms of coronavirus have to take rapid Covid-19 tests at the airport. The others must self-quarantine for 24 hours at private accommodations, take a Covid-19 rapid antigen or PRC test, then will further self-monitor their health in the next 14 days from the date of entry.

Foreigners entering Vietnam by land will get a Covid-19 test at the border.

Visitors must pay a mandatory fee of US$30 to enjoy travel insurance valued US$10,000 for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam.

