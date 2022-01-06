Ba Ria- Vung Tau to collect quarantine fee to imported cases

All imported people must perform concentrated isolation regulation at hotels approved by the Provincial People's Committee with appropriate fees.

According to the regulations, those people who have fully received doses of vaccine or recovered from Covid-19 will have to perform the isolation for three days; and a seven-day concentrated medical isolation order is applied for people who have not fully received doses of vaccine or have not been vaccinated.Almost all the cases must conduct RT-PCR testing on the third day of the isolation process.If the Covid-19 testing results are negative, they will self-monitor their health until the end of 14 days. As for positive test results with SARS-CoV-2, they will be handled according to regulations.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong