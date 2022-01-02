HCMC issues five- step process for monitoring, controlling imported cases

Accordingly, the Municipal People’s Committee required relevant organizations and individuals to follow the issued process, including the registration, installation and usage of personal QR code at https://antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn; performing SARS-CoV-2 test for imported cases as soon as they enter the city; strict implementation of 5K regulations during their journeys to the accommodations; complying health monitoring and medical declaration every day during the quarantine period; taking samples for RT-PCR test for imported cases at accommodations during isolation period, respectively.





During the quarantine period at accommodations, people with symptoms of fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath must promptly contact the nearest medical centers.Those people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 should self-monitor their health, not contact with other people and not leave their accommodation within three days after arriving the city.In case imported cases have not been vaccinated or have not received enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, they must comply with a seven-day isolation regulation at their accommodations.Those testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 test have to continue to self-monitor their health in 14 days since the entry day.As for positive cases from a Covid-19 test, the relevant units have to report the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) to send the samples to Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute for genome sequencing and announce to medical centers in districts and Thu Duc City where detected infections to take them to Covid-19 patient treatment hospital No.12.According to the regulations, accommodations including rental houses, hotels, resorts and head offices of representative agencies, dormitories and guest houses of production and business facilities have to ensue isolation conditions following the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong