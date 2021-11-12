7,700 air travellers get positive with SARS-CoV-2

Amid the Covid-19 infections surge again, the Ministry of Transport has just required the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to direct relevant units and agencies to strengthen the Covid-19 control over air transport.The Ministry of Transport required the CAAV, airports and airlines to guarantee that 100 percent of passengers carry out health declarations via the PC-COVID app, and strictly check the declarations to timely inform relevant localities of the name list of passengers.
Besides, the relevant units need to strengthen the pandemic control over passengers departing from airports of Tan Son Nhat and Can Tho for other localities, especially those departing from Ho Chi Minh City, provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An and other localities with the numerous Covid-19 infections.
In addition, all of the travelers have to strictly comply with self-isolation regulations, monitor their health at home and residences, limit contact with neighbors, do not join in activities with crowds within seven to 14 days from the arrival day and perform SARS-CoV-2 testing for people returning from localities with the high number of Covid-19 infectious cases to limit the virus' spreading in the communities.
The Ministry of Transport also directed CAAV to regularly check and report its implementation of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport’s guidance on Covid-19 prevention and control in air transport.