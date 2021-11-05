HCMC not indicate Covid-19 testing for arrivals, returners

The instruction aims to create favorable conditions for people’s travel but ensure the safety of Covid-19 prevention and control.Accordingly, the city’s health sector has not required Covid-19 testing for people’s travel purposes; only performed testing for cases from very high-risk pandemic localities or locked-down areas and those suspected cases or indicated people with epidemiological investigation from high-risk pandemic areas.
During the period of self-isolation, those people who arrive or return Ho Chi Minh City from other localities must always comply with the 5K message.
In case of having any abnormal signs or symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, people need to proactively notify the local health authorities to be taken their samples for testing and implement pandemic prevention and control measures according to the regulations.