Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 has sub-categories for young players

Young players make many impressions in tournaments in 2022.



All of 12 categories will be like the voting segment in 2020 which received support from many teams and players.

In 2022, the football of Vietnam and the world are in a normal phase with numerous participation of young tournaments, crowded audiences and fans.



With brilliant achievements of Vietnamese young football players in the region such as winning tickets to the final round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 and the final round of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 as well as their shines at the national U17 and U19 tournaments in 2022, the organizing board decided to reopen the sub-categories of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 to honor the outstanding achievements of young football players during a year.

As for women's football, Coach Mai Duc Chung also brought opportunities for young players to compete at the 31st SEA Games and the 2022 AFF Women's Championship.

From the positive achievements along with many young players at V-League and V-League 2, the organizing board decided to reopen the sub-categories to honor the young players.





The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper along with the coordination of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint-stock Company (VPF) in the professional field; the main sponsorship from Thai Son Nam Trading Company and other sponsorships from Hung Thinh Group, VinGroup, SunGroup, FE Credit, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam Airlines, Rex Hotel, Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, HCMC University of Management and Technology, SEA Holdings, Van Hien University, the franchised coffee chain “Ong Bau Coffee”, GB Steel Group, ICO International Joint Stock Company, Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong