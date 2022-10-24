Voting for 2022 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards to be kicked off in November

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

The organizer will send ballots to voters, including football coaches; footballers of national men and female football teams of Vietnam, national futsal male and female teams; team captains of football clubs of the V-League competition, Women's National Football Championship and futsal clubs; experts and journalists in the middle of November.



Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2022 gala will be held in February. The gala night will reveal Vietnam Golden Ball 2022 winners for the men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; Male and Female Young Player of the Year and International Player of the Year.

Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper , the annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing the contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during a year.

The event is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in coordination with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint-stock Company (VPF), Thai Son Nam Trading Company, Hung Thinh Group, VinGroup, SunGroup, FE Credit, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam Airlines, Rex Hotel, Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, HCMC University of Management and Technology, SEA Holdings, Van Hien University, the franchised coffee chain “Ong Bau Coffee”, GB Steel Group, ICO International Joint Stock Company, Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group.





By Thanh Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh