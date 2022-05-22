SEA Games 31’s closing ceremony to bring impressive moments

Cambodian dancers and singers are performing the rehearsal for the ceremony.
Currently, Tran Ly Ly, General Director of the opening and closing ceremonies of the SEA Games 31 along with Director Hoang Cong Cuong, musician Huy Tuan, 90 artists and famous singers such as Van Mai Huong, Uyen Linh, Dong Hung, Khanh Linh are performing the rehearsal for the ceremony.Accordingly, the organizing committee set up a 926-square meter stage with LED screen installation on 580 square meters to create sound and light effects serving for the colorful closing ceremony.
At the closing ceremony, the host country will show impressive images, performances and journey of the athletes during the sports tournament. Besides, images of the great land spirit and sacred land of Thang Long – Hanoi will be also screened again at the closing ceremony as the capital city of Hanoi is the main place to take place SEA Games 31’s opening and closing ceremonies along with 18 out of 40 the SEA Games 31’s sports events.
After the SEA Games flag is handed over to Cambodia, the host country of SEA Games 32 next year, Cambodian dancers and singers will bring typical performances of the country and song named “Welcoming and Blessing”.