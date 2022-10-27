MobiFone should deliver damage compensation for network failure

Early in the morning of October 24, many MobiFone subscribers reported a network connection loss. Tech-based motorbike taxi riders, shippers tried different ways to resume the network signal to receive orders but to no avail. Others could not perform online financial or banking transactions. Obviously, these people experienced serious money loss due to this technical error.

Only after 11 a.m. of the same day was the carrier able to fix the error and reactivate its mobile network. It did not deliver any explanation except for a careless notice ‘MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation announces that in the morning of October 24, 2022, some MobiFone subscribers encountered voice and data interruption when using the service in some Southern areas. Currently, MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation is actively implementing measures to rescue information, balance data traffic to overcome the phenomenon of flickering and ensure smooth communication and services for subscribers in the affected area’.

This is not the first time the carrier has experienced such a serious technical error. A similar incident happened on September 29, 2020 in the Central region. Yet another took place also in HCMC on December 6, 2018.

However, the latest incident is considered the gravest since at present, a large number of MobiFone subscribers are using the mobile network as the main means to earn a living, and thus having to receive severe damages for this error with nowhere to claim compensation.

The light apology from MobiFone is seen as an unfair way to react to this problem. It should have been more professional and handled customer care more attentively. There should be corresponding compensation for the profit loss of network subscribers, not just a general promise from the carrier to consider a proper support package for customers later.

Also, it is necessary for functional agencies to introduce specific regulations for damage compensation regarding such incidents. This will be a more effective method to protect customer rights and to ask for more responsibility from mobile network carriers, particularly MobiFone.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Yen Nhi