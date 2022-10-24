MobiFone successfully fixes large-scale network failure

The name of the MobiFone network operator has appeared again and network connection has been restored. (Photo: SGGP)

MobiFone network users have been able to connect calls and the Internet on their mobile devices. Thus, the technical error this morning has been solved. The signal bars on mobile devices have shown the name of the MobiFone network operator as well as signal strength.



On the morning of October 24, many mobile users of the MobiFone network in many districts in HCMC lost connection. Many subscribers even lost the mobile signal of this network operator on their mobile devices. This incident is said to be a rather serious signal loss error of MobiFone because there is no network service, and the system crashes.



Many people worriedly go to MobiFone's stores to check their SIM cards, but even these stores cannot solve the problem. (Photo: SGGP) Mobile communication has been paralyzed for people who only use a single SIM card from the MobiFone carrier. Many app-based motorbike taxi drivers have had to sit idle and could only complain when their cell phones have no network service. Many other people worriedly went to MobiFone's stores to check their SIM cards, but even these stores could not solve the problem.



On the mobile devices of MobiFone network users, there is the notification of no network service. (Photo: SGGP)

By 10 a.m., on the mobile devices of MobiFone network users, there was still the notification of no network service, which means that the MobiFone network operator has not yet solved the error, seriously affecting users.





By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Nha