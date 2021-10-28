Digital transformation process in Vietnam must prioritize cyber security

HCMC has already built an IS center to serve its smart urban areas



Reports from VNISA show that this high percentage of IS department establishment is an increase of 44 percent compared to 2020. 81 percent of surveyed businesses in the South of Vietnam have already introduced their own policies regarding information safety. The proportion of companies whose IS department has more than 10 members accounts for 16 percent.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, work-from-home has become the ideal choice of many enterprises, leading the great demand of cyber safety. The toughest obstacle in IS maintenance tasks, according to Vice Chairman of VNISA Trinh Ngoc Minh, is to raise the awareness of cyber users, followed by failures to update the latest cyber-attacks and inability to balance between management principles and business goals.

Therefore, VNISA suggested that all enterprises should prioritize cyber safety in their digital transformation process by applying measures to increase the awareness of their staff about IS matters; actively invest into proper IS training or hiring third parties for IS maintenance; regular evaluate IS methods used in their organizations; and cooperate with functional agencies in emergency responses to IS incidents.

VNISA’s reports also reveal that in 2020 and 2021, Vietnam endures similar proportions of cyber-attacks, with 31-32 percent of organizations having appropriate preparation for cyber-attacks and 26-28 percent having no attacks at all. Vietnam now stands at the 25th position among 194 nations and territories and the 7th in the Asian-Pacific region in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, a rise of 25 positions compared to 2018.

This displays a strong cyber safety foundation of Vietnam, as stated by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung. However, since there are still certain problems to address, the country is going to focus on ensuring safe, resilient and solid national cyberspace; create digital trust in the community by establishing healthy and civilized cyberspace in Vietnam; become technologically autonomous regarding IS matters in order to master the IS market.

Director of the HCMC Information and Communications Department Lam Dinh Thang highly appreciated all contribution of IS businesses and association in maintaining IS for the city, especially during the pandemic, when many people have to learn and work from home. As the society depends more on technology, IS maintenance becomes a true challenge for a sustainable development, and requires proper attention from the authorities.

“Vietnam needs a strong cyber safety foundation that is ready for all upcoming challenges. Hence, cyberspace security must be at the heart of the national digital transformation process”, stressed the Deputy Minister. He expected that all individuals, businesses, organizations in the country collaborate to fulfill their responsibility for ensuring a safe and healthy cyberspace, under the coordination of state agencies.

In related news, on October 27, Vietnam Security Summit 2021, themed ‘Cyber Security in the Digital Age: Challenges and Solutions’, was co-held virtually by the Authority of Information Security and IEC Group. This summit is a chance for policy makers, experts of the fields, international and national leading solution providers share their vantage and strategic view on important cyber security matters, their plans and visions on safeguarding national critical information infrastructure against aggressive threats during the digital transformation process.

Deputy Minister Dung in the summit admitted that Vietnam needs to address several IS issues as well as improving its capability in the matter to protect the national prosperity. Therefore, the Information and Communications Ministry is going to propaganda IS information to the public while offering necessary apps and services for basic IS maintenance on the mobile device platform.

By Tran Binh, Ba Tan – Translated by Huong Vuong